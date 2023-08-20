Magnitude 5.1 earthquake rattles parts of Southern California

OJAI, Calif. — Residents in Southern California bracing for the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary had an added concern on Sunday when the area experienced a 5.1 magnitude earthquake.

The earthquake was reported in the Ojai area in Ventura County, KABC-TV reported.

According to the USGS, there were at least four aftershocks that measured 3.0 or higher, according to KNBC-TV. The initial earthquake hit the area at about 2:41 p.m. PDT, according to the USGS.

Good afternoon Southern CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.1

earthquake about 4 miles southeast of Ojai at 2:41 pm. #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/2JRvHxmuYN @Cal_OES @CalConservation @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/DusXYbwr81 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) August 20, 2023

“We are in the middle of the first tropical storm since 1939, and we just had an earthquake,” Scott Thomsen, Ventura County Fire Department director of communications, said in a statement.

The earthquake was centered four miles southeast of Ojai and 10 miles northeast of Ventura in a remote area of Sulphar Mountain, according to the Los Angeles Times. The epicenter is about 60 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage, KABC reported. Residents in Los Angeles and Riverside counties also felt the effects of the earthquake, the television station reported, citing social media posts.

“There are no immediate reports of damage at this time; however the quake was felt extensively throughout Ventura County,” the Times reported, citing Ventura County emergency officials.

In a news release, the Los Angeles Fire Department said that it is examining transportation infrastructure, large public gathering areas, apartment buildings, power lines and other sites for damage, The Orange County Register reported.

The hashtag #hurriquake began trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, according to KNBC.