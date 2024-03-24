Man accused of covering up wife’s murder by staging burglary

A man is facing charges after his wife was found dead in their house in Tamarac, Florida earlier this month.

Murder coverup: A man is facing charges after his wife was found dead in their house in Tamarac, Florida earlier this month. (MivPiv/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

TAMARAC, Fla. — A man is facing charges after his wife was found dead in their house in Tamarac, Florida, earlier this month.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on March 15, authorities were called to a house in Tamarac for a shooting around midnight, WTVJ reported. When deputies arrived at the house, they found Janice Herbert, 53, with a gunshot wound.

Herbert died at the scene from her injuries, the news outlet reported.

Investigators believed that her husband, Rolland Powell, 76, had appeared to have staged a burglary to cover up her murder, the sheriff’s office said. He gave investigators inconsistent information about the shooting.

Powell was arrested on March 21. He has been charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, the sheriff’s office said.

