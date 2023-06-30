Man accused of killing 5 people in Texas has been indicted on capital murder A suspect who allegedly shot and killed his neighbors during a dispute in Cleveland, Texas in April was indicted on capital murder by a grand jury Friday. (Texas Department of Public Safety/Texas Department of Public Safety)

CLEVELAND, Texas — A suspect who allegedly shot and killed his neighbors during a dispute in Cleveland, Texas in April was indicted on capital murder by a grand jury Friday.

>> Read more trending news

Francisco Oropeza, 38, was indicted on Friday on a capital murder charge, according to The Associated Press. Prosecutors have not yet said if they plan to seek the death penalty.

“I think it’s a little too early for us to make that call,” San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said, according to the AP.

Oropeza is accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after they had complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake, according to the AP.

The incident happened on April 28 just before midnight. Deputies with the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a house on Walter Drive about a harassment incident, KHOU reported. Oropeza was reportedly shooting guns on his property when his neighbors confronted him, asking him to stop so their child could sleep.

One of the neighbors called 911 after Oropeza refused, the news outlet reported. Around 20 minutes later, Oropeza allegedly started shooting at people.

Oropeza allegedly used an AR-style rifle, according to the AP.

He escaped after he reportedly killed the five people. 15 people were inside the house at the time. Victims included Daniel Enrique Lazo, 9; Jonathan Cáceres, 18; Diana Velásquez, 21; Sonia Guzmán, 28; and Obdulia Molina, 31, KHOU reported.

Oropeza was arrested after he was on the run for around four days because of a tip the FBI received, the news outlet reported. He was arrested at his aunt’s house just 20 minutes away.

Oropeza’s wife, Divimara Nava, was also arrested for allegedly giving him food and clothes. She also allegedly helped him get a ride to his aunt’s house, KHOU reported. Domingo Castilla-Castillo was also arrested for allegedly helping him hide.

Oropeza was charged in May with five counts of capital murder for allegedly shooting and killing five people - a young boy, an 18-year-old, and three women, according to the news outlet.

Oropeza is expected in court in August, the AP reported. Prosecutors believe that he is going to plead not guilty. His lawyer did not immediately respond to the AP for comment.