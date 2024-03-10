Man accused of pushing girlfriend on subway tracks, leading to amputation of her feet

Subway incident: File photo. A woman was critically injured at the Fulton Street subway station in New York City when she was pushed onto the tracks in front of an oncoming train. (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — A man is accused of pushing his girlfriend onto New York subway tracks in front of an oncoming train on Saturday, causing the victim to have both of her feet amputated, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Christian Valdez, 35, faces charges of attempted murder and assault charges, WABC-TV reported.

Authorities said Valdez and the 29-year-old victim had an argument at the Fulton Street subway station in lower Manhattan, according to WPIX-TV.

Valdez is accused of pushing the woman onto the tracks, where she was hit by a southbound No. 3 train at about 10:30 a.m., WNBC-TV reported.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital and was in critical condition, according to the television station.

She lost both of her feet as a result of her injuries, WPIX reported.

An investigation is ongoing.

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!