Man arrested after counterfeit money found in Zaxby’s food box with chicken wings

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A convicted felon sought by police was arrested in North Florida last week after deputies discovered counterfeit money in a “to-go” box from a fast-food restaurant and a weapon wrapped in a towel, authorities said.

Bryan Chapman, 26, of Memphis, Tennessee, was arrested on Jan. 17 and charged with possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of counterfeited bills and possession of tools for counterfeiting, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office online booking records. He also faces charges from an outstanding warrant in DeSoto County for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records show.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, a deputy was conducting a “citizen contact” with two people in a Zaxby’s parking lot on U.S. 90 in Lake City when he discovered that Chapman had fake money and a gun in his possession.

A deputy said he originally detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, WJAX-TV reported. It was also determined that Chapman had an outstanding warrant in Southwest Florida for gun possession by a convicted felon, according to the television station.

Chapman was detained, and a search of the vehicle revealed counterfeit U.S. currency and a firearm, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy also discovered equipment used to produce the bogus bills.

The bills were found in a “to-go box” with chicken wings and smeared in sauce, and the firearm was found in a trash bag wrapped in a towel, WJAX reported.

Chapman allegedly admitted to producing and possessing the counterfeit bills and the weapon, the news release stated.

“I commend Deputy (Matthew) Montemurno for demonstrating such initiative with this investigation,” Columbia County Sheriff Sheriff Mark Hunter said in a statement. “His willingness to be proactive led to the capture of a felon and helps prevent more people from being victimized.”

Chapman was arrested without incident and was booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility without bond, online records show.

