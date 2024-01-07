Man arrested after missing wife found dead, buried

Husband arrested: The body of Jackie Glynn was found buried at her family's property in Tennessee. Her husband, Joseph Glynn, is accused of killing her. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation /Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

SMITHFIELD, Tenn. — A man was arrested after his missing wife’s body was found buried in Smithfield, Tennessee, on Friday.

>> Read more trending news

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said that Joseph Glynn, 70, was charged on Friday with murdering his wife, Jackie Glynn.

Earlier in the week, a silver alert was issued for Jackie Glynn, 76, who was last seen on Monday, according to WSMV. The missing person investigation led investigators to her husband.

Jackie Glynn was found buried at their property in Smithville, according to the news station. Her car was also found nearby.

Joseph Glynn allegedly admitted to hitting Jackie Glynn in the head with a hammer in their Nashville house on New Year’s Day, according to WSMV.

Police said he then drove her body on Jan. 2 and buried her body. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said her body was found in a grave about six feet wide, ten feet long and six feet deep, WZTV reported.

A contractor dug the hole on Dec. 16 after Joseph Glynn requested a burn pit, the news outlet reported.

Joseph Glynn allegedly told his wife’s children that she left because she was terminally ill, police said, according to WZTV. Her children contacted her medical provider who said it was not true.

Joseph Glynn has been charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering, police said.

He is being held on a $1,030,000 bond, WZTV reported.

© 2024 Cox Media Group