Man dies after fall from Pulpit Rock, Norwegian cliff featured in ‘Mission Impossible’

Pulpit Rock: File photo. The cliff in Norway, a popular hiking spot, was the scene of a climactic scene in the 2018 film, "Mission Impossible - Fallout." (Schöning/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

A man fell to his death on Monday from a high cliff in Norway that was featured in a “Mission Impossible” film, authorities said.

Preikestolen, which translates to “Pulpit Rock,” is a 1,981-foot high cliff in southwestern Norway overlooking the Lysefjord, CNN reported. The popular hiking spot, which has a flat top, was featured in the 2018 film, “Mission Impossible - Fallout,” which starred Tom Cruise, according to The Times of London.

Nina Thommesen, police attorney for the Sør-Vest politidistrikt, confirmed that a man in his 40s had died, CNN reported. She added that the man was traveling alone and was discovered with his cellphone and identification, according to the cable news outlet.

Preikestolen («Pulpit Rock») in Norway rises 604 m above the Lysefjorden. It was formed during the ice age, ~10,000 years ago, when the glaciers reached the cliff



[📹 sembler8]pic.twitter.com/L9kzHRLYcD — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) March 22, 2024

The man has not been identified, but Norwegian police said they were “reasonably certain” of his identity.

“The police are investigating the case as a fall accident,” Thommesen told CNN. “We have no assumptions that anything criminal has happened.”

The precarious natural platform, which resembles a preacher’s pulpit is a popular selfie spot, The Times reported. The nonprofit that manages the site calls the cliff “quite simply a remarkable place.”

The location doubled for Kashmir during the filming of “Mission Impossible - Fallout” for an action sequence, when the film’s two main characters fall off the cliff, according to CNN.

Approximately 2,000 fans scaled the cliff to watch Cruise, and the four-time Academy Award nominee said he was impressed by the turnout.

The actor called the fans attendance the “most impossible” screening, according to The Times.

