Man hiking with family dies after 150-foot fall at Multnomah Falls in Oregon

Multnomah Falls: File photo. At 620 feet, Multnomah Falls is the tallest waterfall in Oregon. (Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. — An Oregon man hiking with his family fell approximately 150 feet to his death at Multnomah Falls on Saturday, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, the man, a Beaverton resident and father of five, slipped off a trail at a switchback at about 1:49 p.m. PDT, KPTV reported.

“It’s pretty steep on the edge,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Deputy John Plock told reporters, “and that’s where he fell.”

It took rescue crews slightly more than an hour to reach the man, who has not been identified, KGW-TV reported.

They found the hiker at about 3 p.m. PDT, according to the television station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“This isn’t just going on a walk, this is a trail, this is a hiking trail, and so we encourage people to come prepared for an actual hike,” Plock told reporters. “It’s not a paved walk. It’s a hike.”

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Multnomah Falls is Oregon’s tallest waterfall at 620 feet. It is located about 30 miles east of Portland. It attracts more than 2 million visitors annually, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Latest trending news:
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!