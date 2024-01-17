Man rescues litter of abandoned puppies, leaves them at shelter with touching note

Heartfelt letter: A man left a heartfelt letter along with a litter of abandoned puppies at the doorstep of the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society. (Fayetteville Animal Protection Society)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A man’s act of kindness saved a litter of abandoned puppies, and the letter he left at a North Carolina animal shelter tugged at the heartstrings of the facility’s workers.

According to a Facebook post by the Fayetteville Animal Protection Society, staff members found the puppies at its doorstep after recent storms earlier this month. The shelter posted photographs of the five black puppies -- three males and two females -- and a letter that accompanied them, WTVD reported.

The man, who said he was homeless and fed the puppies’ mother on occasion, found them after the older dog died after being hit by a vehicle, according to WRAL-TV. The note he left “tore at our heartstrings,” shelter officials wrote on Facebook.

“I’m sorry for leaving them like this but I myself am homeless and cannot afford to care for them,” the man wrote. “My heart shatters for them and their mother. I just want them to be given the chance their mother like myself, was never given.

“Please do not think poorly of me but it felt wrong leaving them alone in the cold waiting on a mother that would not be coming home. Sincerely, nameless man.”

The Fayetteville Animal Protection Society posted a response to the man, inviting him to visit the puppies and get “a proper thank you,” WTVD reported.

“To this compassionate individual, wherever you are, we want you to know that your act of kindness has not gone unnoticed. Your empathy in the face of adversity gives us hope and inspiration,” the shelter wrote on Facebook. “We promise to honor your selfless gesture by providing these puppies with the love and care they deserve.”

A spokesperson for the shelter told WRAL in a message that “so many people” in the community have been supportive, adding that the puppies were currently too young to adopt.

“We truly hope the gentleman steps forward so we can get him some help as well,” the spokesperson told the television station.

