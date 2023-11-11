Man shoots brother after argument over PlayStation console, police say

SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A Florida man is accused of critically wounding his brother after an argument broke out over a PlayStation video game console, authorities said.

According to Indian River County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, Jalynn Elliot Joseph, 18, of Sebastian, was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder, grand theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon and resisting an officer without violence.

In a news release, the Sebastian Police Department wrote that officers responded to the Pelican Isles Apartments in Sebastian early Thursday about a disturbance between the siblings over the video console. Police spokesperson Capt. Timothy Wood told Treasure Coast Newspapers that he did not have details about the argument but did say it was about the gaming console.

Officers had determined no crime had been committed and were preparing to leave the complex when they heard a gunshot, WPEC-TV reported. Officers then observed a man running from the apartment, according to the television station.

“The father (of the siblings) immediately exited the apartment yelling that the suspect who was running from officers, had shot his brother,” the Sebastian Police Department said in its news release.

The suspect was found around 3 a.m. in woods near the apartment complex, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. In the news release, police said officers recovered what was believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. The weapon was reportedly a 9mm handgun, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.

The name and age of the victim have not been released. The victim was in critical but stable condition, police said.

Joseph was being held in the Indian River County Jail in Vero Beach, with bail set at $655,000, online records show.

Sebastian is located nearly 92 miles southeast of downtown Orlando and 162 miles north of Miami on Florida’s Space Coast.