Man sues Starbucks over hot tea burn, awarded $50M

FILE PHOTO: A man sued Starbucks after a venti tea spilled in his lap and he suffered from severe burns.

A Postmates delivery driver drove through a Starbucks to pick up an order but was burned when one of the hot beverages spilled in his lap. The man ended up being awarded $50 million after he sued the coffee company.

Michael Garcia sued Starbucks for negligence, saying that the employee did not put the venti-sized tea in the carryout tray securely enough. The tray had several drinks in it. He said the hot tea fell into his lap as soon as he was handed the tray.

Video of the incident was recorded by one of the store’s security cameras.

The tea was so hot that it caused third-degree burns that needed him to undergo skin grafts and other procedures on his genitals, causing permanent and life-changing disfigurement. He also claimed that he suffered from PTSD from the incident.

A jury agreed with Garcia and awarded him $50 million.

“This jury verdict is a critical step in holding Starbucks accountable for flagrant disregard for customer safety and failure to accept responsibility,” attorney Nick Rowley said in a statement.

Starbucks said it planned to appeal the ruling.

“We disagree with the jury’s decision that we were at fault for this incident and believe the damages awarded to be excessive,” the company in a statement, saying it is “committed to the highest safety standards” in handling hot drinks.

Starbucks had offered $3 million to settle then increased that to $30 million. He agreed as long as the company changes its policies, makes sure that all locations check the security of the cups in the to-go trays and apologizes to him. Starbucks declined.

It took the jury 40 minutes to make the decision.

Another man had sued Starbucks after his hot tea spilled into his lap while picking up a drive-thru order in 2018. A woman in Denver sued Starbucks after a hot tea spilled injuring her and eventually killing her dog.

One of the most infamous cases was that of a woman who sued McDonald’s after she spilled hot coffee while trying to take the lid off the cup. A jury awarded her almost $3 million but a judge reduced it and the two sides eventually settled for under $600,000.

