Man wins $10M after asking store clerk to choose scratch-off ticket

A man won millions of dollars after having a hard time deciding which scratchers to play at a business in Visalia, California.

Man wins $10M after asking store clerk to choose scratch-off ticket A man won millions of dollars after having a hard time deciding which scratchers to play at a business in Visalia, California. (manley099/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

VISALIA, Calif. — A man won millions of dollars after having a hard time deciding which scratchers to play at a business in Visalia, California.

>> Read more trending news

The California Lottery confirmed that Brent Young won $10 million at Prince Food & Gas in Visalia.

Young said, according to KNBC, that he went to Prince Food & Gas to get some gas. Afterward, he decided to buy a Scratchers ticket.

“I was like just pick whichever one; I didn’t care,” said Young, according to the California Lottery

The clerk reached across the counter and gave him a California 200X game, KNBC reported.

“When I saw all those zeros, I was like ‘no way, this doesn’t happen to people like me,’” Young told the California Lottery. “It’s crazy. Out of all those options, the clerk could have picked a different game. But he didn’t. He grabbed a winner.”

“It’s almost like God’s intervention. I didn’t have a specific ticket I was going to buy, so I let someone else decide,” he explained. “I had no choice but to go to Prince’s. My usual stop was closed. If it had been open, none of this probably would have happened.”

The California Lottery said Young decided to take the lump sum prize of $5.8 million. Prince Food & Liquor won too with the owner collecting a $50,000 bonus.

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!