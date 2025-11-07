Mark Sanchez out at Fox Sports after stabbing incident, felony charges

FILE PHOTO: Mark Sanchez attends Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Sanchez was stabbed in an altercation in Indianapolis last month. He is also facing charges. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Verizon)

Mark Sanchez has been let go from Fox Sports after an incident left him with a stab wound and facing felony charges.

Fox Sports told TMZ, "We can confirm that Mark Sanchez is no longer with the network. There will be no further comment at this time."

The broadcaster made the same statement to The Athletic.

Sanchez has been off the air since early October when he was stabbed during an altercation he had with a truck driver near an Indianapolis hotel.

He was there to cover the Indianapolis Colts game with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Sanchez was stabbed in the chest by the truck’s driver, who said it was in self-defense. The former quarterback spent a week in the hospital because of the wounds. He was also charged with a felony count of battery involving serious bodily injury and three misdemeanors, including public intoxication, ESPN reported.

Fox Sports replaced Sanchez with Drew Brees as a game analyst starting with Week 11.

“I appreciate the opportunity FOX has given me in the booth and with their team,” Brees said in a statement, according to ESPN. “I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday.”

Brees was on air for NBC for a season after he retired from the NFL in 2020 and has also been on air with Fox and ESPN, plus Netflix’s Christmas Day NFL game stream, The Athletic reported.

