Maryland circuit court judge shot and killed outside his home; person of interest named

A Maryland judge was shot and killed in the driveway of his home Thursday evening, police said.

A person of interest was named Friday morning in the death of Washington County (Maryland) Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, who was found in his driveway by deputies after a report of a shooting at 8 p.m. at his home in Hagerstown, Maryland, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said they are looking for Pedro Argote, 49, in connection with the shooting. Police said Wilkinson was presiding over a divorce case involving Argote, The Associated Press reported Friday morning.

Argote is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office statement said Argote may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes GL450, with a Maryland license plate that reads 4EH0408.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with details on Argote’s whereabouts to immediately notify police.

According to an online profile, Wilkinson was born in Guam in 1971, graduated from Emory University School of Law in 1997, and previously worked as assistant county attorney. He became an associate judge in Washington County Circuit Court in January 2020.

Maryland State Police, for “precautionary reasons,” deployed troopers Thursday night to protect judges residing in Washington County, according to the state police’s media communications office, the Herald Mail reported.

The Maryland Judiciary put out a statement Friday morning about Wilkinson’s death.

“The Maryland Judiciary mourns the tragic death of Judge Andrew Wilkinson. As we grieve his loss, we ask that you keep the Wilkinson family in your prayers and please respect their privacy. The Maryland Judiciary is actively engaging with law enforcement to assist in resolving this matter and to ensure the safety of our judges, staff, and visitors, which remains our top priority.”

