Massive fire sparked at Chevron oil refinery

People watch a fire burn at a Chevron refinery on October 3, 2025, in El Segundo, California. A big explosion around 10 p.m. PST on October 03 produced a large orange blaze that could be seen from miles away from the refinery close to the Los Angeles airport. (Photo by Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — An inferno burned at a Chevron oil refinery in El Segundo, California, near Los Angeles, sending towers of flames into the night sky.

The fire was contained on Friday morning and there was no threat to the public, with no evacuations ordered, The Associated Press reported.

No injuries were reported and all workers were accounted for, Chevron representatives said. The cause of the fire, which was isolated to the facility’s property, has not been released. KCAL reported that it was contained to a single section of the refinery.

The site had its own fire department.

People who live near the refinery said they felt a rumble before they saw the fire.

“Pretty much the whole sky was orange,” Sam Daugherty said, according to the AP. He lives 10 blocks from the plant.

KCAL reported that some people said it felt like a small earthquake.

Residents were being advised to stay inside and away from the site. Officials are monitoring the air quality and had not seen any elevated levels of toxins, but that could change.

“We’re currently not seeing any elevated of particulate matter or air toxins,” Nahal Mogharabi, assistant deputy of communications for the Air Quality Management District, said. “That may change as the smoke settles this evening.”

He said that people should keep their doors and windows closed if they see or smell smoke, KCAL reported.

The refinery is about 1.5 square miles and has more than 1,100 miles of pipelines, the company said. It has been in operation since 1911 and can produce up to 290,000 barrels of crude oil a day, including gasoline, jet fuel and diesel fuel.

