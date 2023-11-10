‘Masters of the Air’ trailer released; when, where will ‘Band of Brothers’ sequel stream?

'Masters of the Air' Apple’s highly anticipated limited series, “Masters of the Air,” hailing from Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman, and written by John Orloff will premiere globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, January 26, 2024. (Apple TV+)

It has been more than two decades since viewers experienced World War II through the eyes of Easy Company, but 22 years later, a sequel to “Band of Brothers” will soon air.

A teaser trailer for “Masters of the Air” was released Thursday focusing on the U.S. Air Force’s 100th Bombardment Group, known as the Bloody Hundreth, UPI reported.

The series, which will be streamed on Apple TV+, is based on the book written by Donald Miller and stars Austin Butler, Barry Keoghan, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle, Nate Mann, Rafferty Law, Josiah Cross, Branden Cook and Ncuti Gatwa.

Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman teamed up once again as executive producers after previously working together on “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific.”

The screenplay was penned by John Orloff, according to Deadline. The first three episodes were directed by Cary Fukunaga, who also did “No Time to Die,” according to GQ.

“Masters of the Air” will premiere on Jan. 26 with two episodes, and then one will be released every Friday through March 15.

