The Masters: Gnomes fly off shelves at tournament gift shops

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Masters has tons of merchandise this year at the Augusta National gift shop, but one item is flying off the shelves: garden gnomes.

The gnomes are dressed in a uniform with the logo from the Masters on it, according to USA Today.

The gnomes are about a foot tall and come in different designs every year, The Associated Press reported. They sell for about $49.50 and sell out within hours of the gift shop opening.

Many people end up reselling some of the gnomes they buy. One person has a collection of eight gnomes going for about $16,000 on eBay, the AP reported. Many are selling it for 10 times the amount that they purchased it for.

The Athletic reported that they typically got for $200 to $300 each on eBay.

If you are at the Masters, you can only buy one gnome per day and they are sold on a first-come-first-serve basis, according to the AP.

“It’s become this iconic thing, so I got one,” said Ben Milgram from Detroit, according to the AP. “Everyone is saying, ‘did you get the gnome?’”

The gnomes were first sold at the Masters in 2016, according to USA Today. Since 2016, there have been mini versions and Christmas ornaments that have been released due to their popularity.

