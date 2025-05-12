May brings Flower Moon

Along with May flowers, this month also brings the Flower Moon.

May’s full moon is called the Flower Moon because of the blossoms that Spring brings, USA Today reported.

Technically, it peaked at 12:56 p.m. ET, but will appear full Monday night and even Tuesday, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

If you want to see it, and if the weather cooperates tonight or tomorrow, you will want to look towards Antares, the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion, about two hours after sunset, EarthSky suggested.

It is a micromoon, meaning it will appear about 14% smaller and 30% dimmer than other moons. It is the last of three for this year, CNN reported.

In addition to the Flower Moon, May’s full moon has several other names, including the Planting Moon and the Milky Moon.

Next month’s full moon, the Strawberry Moon, will be seen on June 11, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. Here’s the rest of 2025’s full moons:

July 10 - Buck Moon

Aug. 9 - Sturgeon Moon

Sept. 7 - Corn Moon

Oct. 6 - Hunter’s Moon

Nov. 5 - Beaver Moon

Dec. 4 - Cold Moon

© 2025 Cox Media Group