McDonald’s confirms fan favorite Snack Wrap is coming back this year

If you have been feeling like there’s a void at McDonald’s when the fast food chain did away with its Snack Wrap, hope will soon be restored.

McDonald’s confirmed the Snack Wrap was returning this year, with a cryptic post on social media that read “snack wraps 0x14.2025.”

So it looks like the 14th is the day, but the question looms - what month?

With the “0x” it appears it will be sometime between now and the end of September.

The Snack Wrap was first introduced in the mid-2000s but was discontinued in the U.S. in 2016.

The company confirmed the Snack Wrap was returning in the Q4 earnings call in February.

McDonald’s USA president Joe Erlinger also said it would be back when he spoke in December. He only said 2025 “for competitive reasons.”

