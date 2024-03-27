Mega Millions: Here are the numbers for Tuesday’s $1.13 billion jackpot

Mega Millions: Tuesday's drawing was for the fifth-largest jackpot in the promotion's history. (Getty Images )

Numbers were drawn on Tuesday for the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, as the grand prize was an estimated $1.13 billion.

The winning numbers for the jackpot, which stood at $1.13 billion heading into Tuesday night, were 7-11-22-29-38. The Mega Ball number was 4 and the Megaplier was 2X.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can choose between the jackpot being paid out over 30 years or receive an estimated $537.5 million lump sum payment.

The last jackpot was won on Dec. 8, with two tickets in California splitting $395 million.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EDT on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.13 billion – Drawing March 26, 2024.

6. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

7. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

8. $648 million – Dec. 17, 2023, split between two winning tickets in California and Georgia.

9. $543 million – July 24, 2018, one ticket in California.

10. $536 million – July 8, 2016, one ticket in Indiana.

