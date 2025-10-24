Mega Millions jackpot reaches estimated $680M

FILE PHOTO: Mega Millions lottery numbers are drawn on Tuesdays and Fridays.

There are just hours left to get your tickets for Friday night’s drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot.

The estimated jackpot was set at $680 million annuity or a cash option of $318.2 million.

The drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET.

No one chose all five correct numbers and one Mega Ball on Tuesday’s drawing. Those numbers were 2-18-27-34-59 and Mega Ball 18.

One ticket matched five numbers and, with the 3x multiplier, won $3 million.

The odds of winning something in the Mega Millions lottery are 1 in 35, but the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 290,472,336.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot won was $1.602 billion, won on Aug. 8, 2023.

