Mega Millions to launch new game with higher ticket price

The cost to play Mega Millions is going up but with it, so will the jackpots and the chances to win.

Big changes are coming to the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions.

The cost of a ticket will be rising from $2 to $5. The higher cost will bring with it increased chances to win, larger jackpots and a built-in multiplier in all states.

Mega Millions is launching the new game on April 8.

“Beyond big jackpots, players told us they want bigger non-jackpot prizes and that’s exactly what this new game delivers,” Mega Millions’ Joshua Johnston said in a news release. “Non-jackpot prizes at every level are going up by 2 times to 10 times. That’s the kind of value the new Mega Millions will deliver to our players at every single drawing.”

Here are some of the other changes that are happening with the new Mega Millions game:

Improved overall odds going from 1:24 to 1:23 after the removal of one gold Mega Ball.

Improved odds for winning the jackpot from 1:302,575,350 to 1:290,472,336.

Larger starting jackpots of $50 million instead of the current $20 million.

Faster-growing and bigger jackpots.

2x-10x multiplier built in.

Minimum prize set at $10 not the $5 cost of the ticket. Currently, the minimum prize is the same as the cost to play a ticket $2.

The last drawing before all the changes kick in will be done on April 4. If no one wins the jackpot, it will roll over into the new format.

Mega Millions launched in 2002. It has had seven billion-dollar jackpot winners in its lifetime.

It is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

