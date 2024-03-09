Mega Millions: No winner in Friday’s drawing; jackpot climbs to $735 million

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $687 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Friday.

Friday’s winning numbers were 19-20-22-47-58 and the Mega Ball number was 1, Mega Millions officials said. The multiplier was 3X.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Tuesday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $735 million.

If there is a single winner on Tuesday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $356.7 million lump sum payment. If there is a winner Tuesday, it would be the sixth largest jackpot in the nearly 22-year history of Mega Millions.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. EST on Tuesdays and Fridays.

