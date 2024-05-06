Met Gala 2024: What’s the theme; guest lists; what you need to know

The Met Gala for 2024 will be held Monday May 6, 2024.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals FILE PHOTO: NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Natasha Poonawalla attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The first Monday in May brings the famous and, sometimes, the infamous to New York City for the Met Gala.

If you’re not sure what it is or what happens at the fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the museum’s Costume Institute, here’s a quick look at the evening celebrating fashions of all kinds.

What is this year’s theme?

This year’s theme is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name.

Who is the gala’s chair? The co-chairs?

Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of American Vogue and a Met trustee for whom part of the institute has been renamed, organizes the event.

Co-chairs this year are: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. It’s Hemsworth’s first Met Gala. Shou Chew, chief executive officer of TikTok, and Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe, are honorary chairs. The companies are also gala and exhibition sponsors.

Who is going to be there?

That’s a secret, but you will probably see Rihanna, Beyoncé and a Kardashian or two.

What is the museum exhibit this year?

The museum exhibit that coincides with the gala this year is called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

According to The Associated Press, it includes 250 items from The Costume Institute’s permanent collection, including some garments very rarely seen in public. The museum also worked with a “smell artist.” The exhibit opens to the public Friday and runs through Sept. 2.

How do you watch it?

Vogue has the exclusive livestream, which starts at 6 p.m. ET at Vogue.com, though other media will be there covering it, as well.

Below are the Met Gala fashions from 2023:

Image 1 of 39

2023 Met Gala: An interior view of the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. (Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

