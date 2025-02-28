Michelle Trachtenberg’s family declines autopsy; medical examiner rules death undetermined

Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg FILE PHOTO: Michelle Trachtenberg attends the 28th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party sponsored by IMDb, Neuro Drinks and Walmart on February 09, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. Trachtenberg was found dead in her home in New York City on Feb. 26. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images) (Jemal Countess/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The New York City medical Examiner has declared the death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg undetermined.

The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” actress’ family has declined an autopsy, CNN reported. Since police did not think her death was suspicious, the medical examiner honored the request.

Deadline said the request was due to religious reasons.

Her family also asked for privacy.

An NYPD source said that Trachtenberg recently had a medical issue and that her death appeared to be natural, CNN reported. Her mother found her on Wednesday morning, ABC News reported.

The news outlet reported said Trachtenberg recently had a liver transplant and that she may have had complications.

Trachtenberg was a child actress on Nickelodeon in shows such as “The Adventure of Pete & Pete” and films “Harriet the Spy” and “Inspector Gadget.”

Her biggest role was as Dawn Summers on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” where she appeared in 66 episodes as the supernatural key-turned-little sister of the titular slayer.

She also starred as villain Georgina Sparks on “Gossip Girl,” according to IMDB.

Trachtenberg was 39 years old.

