Mindy Kaling reveals she welcomed third child earlier this year

Mindy Kaling NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Mindy Kaling attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Marleen Moise/Getty Images) (Marleen Moise/Getty Images)

Former “The Office” and “The Mindy Project” star Mindy Kaling revealed she had a baby girl earlier this year.

Kaling announced the birth of her daughter on her own birthday, June 24, according to The Today Show. Kaling turned 45 years old, USA Today reported.

Kaling posted a photo of her with her baby bump and another from the hospital bed with her two children on Instagram, according to People.

“In late February I gave birth to my daughter, Anne,” Kailing said on Instagram. “She’s the best birthday present I could’ve ever imagined. When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. I’m so lucky I live in a place where I could do this by myself, on my own timeline.”

Kaling has two other children — a daughter named Katherine, 6, and a son named Spencer, 3, according to USA Today.

She has never revealed the identity of the children’s father, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Last month, Kaling made an appearance on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and said that she could imagine her daughter one day following in her footsteps, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“She did a little bit of musical theater and liked it, but again, wanted to be the star of the production and wasn’t and thus kind of lost interest,” she said.

©2024 Cox Media Group