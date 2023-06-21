Missing Titanic tourist sub: Underwater noises detected again as search continues

USCG Crews work on Coast Guard vessels at Coast Guard Base Boston in Boston, Massachusetts, on June 21, 2023. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images, File)

Crews continued to search Wednesday for a submersible that vanished near the wreckage of the Titanic days earlier after searchers detected underwater noises in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Titan, a 21-foot submersible owned by OceanGate Expeditions, lost contact with the ship that had launched it about an hour and 45 minutes into a dive on Sunday. Since then, officials and commercial vessels from the U.S. and Canada have combed an area twice the size of Connecticut, looking for signs of the Titan.

‘We are smack dab in the middle of search and rescue,’ USCG says

Update 2 p.m. EDT June 21: The mission to find the Titan remains “100%” a search and rescue mission and not a recovery one, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said Wednesday at a news conference.

“We are smack dab in the middle of search and rescue, and we’ll continue to put every available asset that we have in an effort to find the Titan and the crew members.”

Frederick said the five people onboard the vessel had limited food rations. Based on an estimate shared Tuesday, the Titan had about 15 or 16 hours of breathable air left as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“That is just one data point, and there are more data points then that that we have to look at,” Frederick said Wednesday. He added that officials sometimes have to “make a tough decision” when their search efforts fail.

“We’re not there yet,” he said.

Underwater noises detected again Wednesday

Update 1:45 p.m. EDT June 21: A Canadian aircraft detected underwater noises again on Wednesday, one day after planes first detected the sounds during the search for the Titan, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said.

Officials with the U.S. Navy continue to analyze the data as search crews focus on the area. However, Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution — who has an advisory role in the search efforts — cautioned that noises are “very complex in the ocean.”

“The noises have been described as banging noises but ... they have to put the whole picture together in context and they have to eliminate potential manmade sources other than the Titan,” he said at a news conference Wednesday.

“I can tell you from my experience with acoustics that there are sounds by biologics that sound manmade to the untrained ear, but I can assure you that the people listening to these tapes are trained. There are a lot of vessels in the area, and they each make noise, right? So, all of that has to be eliminated, and it’s analysis over time.”

Earlier, Frederick said authorities had yet to determine what exactly was making the noise.

Object spotted Tuesday by aircraft deemed not related to Titan

Update 1:35 p.m. EDT June 21: The Coast Guard said an aircraft searching the Atlantic Ocean for signs of the Titan spotted an object on Tuesday, though officials later determined it was not related to the ongoing search.

Capt. Jamie Frederick said Wednesday that finding such objects during a search is not uncommon.

“There is stuff out in the ocean that is floating,” he said. “We went back, we looked at it. We didn’t determine it to be debris. We don’t think it correlates with the case.”

Crews are searching an area twice the size of Connecticut for any signs of the Titan as oxygen supplies on the vessel continue to dwindle.

USCG on underwater noises: ‘We don’t know what they are’

Update 1:25 p.m. EDT June 21: Officials have yet to determine what the underwater noises heard Tuesday by a Canadian plane were.

“We don’t know what they are, to be frank with you,” Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said Wednesday at a news conference.

“What I can tell you is, we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected and will continue to do so, and we hope that when we’re able to get additional (remote-operated vehicles) — which will be there in the morning — the intent will be to continue to search in that area where the noises were detected in, if they’re continuing to be detected, and then put additional ROVs down in the last known position where the search was originally taking place.”

A Canadian P3 aircraft detected underwater noises during Tuesday’s search. Frederick said he could not confirm reports that the sounds were heard at regular, 30-minute intervals.

Officials with the U.S. Navy are analyzing the data.

Search area about twice the size of Connecticut, USCG says

Update 1:20 p.m. EDT June 21: Crews have searched an area twice the size of the state of Connecticut and 2.5 miles deep in an effort to find the Titan, Coast Guard officials said.

The area being searched has expanded “exponentially” since officials began looking for the Titan, Capt. Jamie Frederick said.

“We also have to factor in the ever-changing weather conditions, currents and sea states that expand the search area every hour,” he said. “There is an enormous complexity associated with this case due to the location being … so far offshore and the coordination between multiple agencies and nations.”

Searches continue for source of underwater noises heard Tuesday

Update 1:10 p.m. EDT June 21: Remote-operated vehicles are continuing to search for what caused underwater noises heard Tuesday during the search for the Titan, Coast Guard Capt. Jamie Frederick said.

Officials earlier said a Canadian P3 aircraft first detected the noises.

“Although the (remote-operated vehicle) searches have yielded negative results, they continue,” Frederick said Wednesday at a news conference. “Additionally, the data from the P3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis, which will be considered in future search plans.”

Experts from France, UK joining search

Update 1:05 p.m. EDT June 21: Experts from the United Kingdom and France are joining the search for the submersible that went missing Sunday, according to the Coast Guard.

“This is an incredibly complex search operation requiring both surface and sub-surface elements and our unified approach is critical,” Capt. Jamie Frederick said Wednesday. “The location of the search, 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 400 miles southeast of St. Johns (in Canada) makes it exceptionally difficult to mobilize large amounts of equipment quickly.”

Frederick said authorities have been searching for the Titan around the clock.

Original report: Authorities are expected to share an update on the search effort on Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said early Wednesday that searchers deployed a remote-operated vehicle after a Canadian P3 aircraft detected underwater noises during the search.

“Those ROV searches have yielded negative results but continue,” officials said.

Additionally, the data from the P-3 aircraft has been shared with our U.S. Navy experts for further analysis which will be considered in future search plans. 2/2 #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

Three vessels joined the search Wednesday, including the Canadian Coast Guard’s John Cabot, a ship that “has side scanning sonar capabilities,” according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

At a news briefing in Ottawa on Wednesday, Canada’s minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, Joyce Murray, said the ship has “advanced deep sonar,” according to CNN.

“We have to keep working until we find the submersible,” Murray said. Later, she added, “There have been sounds that have been picked up, and that just means that we will continue to double down and to figure out where the submersible is and how it can be brought to the surface,” Murray said.

Updated weather on scene: winds at 23mph with gusts up to 30mph. Sea state is 6-7ft swells with an air temp of 50°f. #Titanic — USCGNortheast (@USCGNortheast) June 21, 2023

U.S. Coast Guard officials have described the search for Titan as a complicated operation requiring strong cooperation between experts, commercial vessels and officials from the U.S. and Canada.

“You’re talking about a search area that’s 900 miles east of Cape Cod, 400 miles south of St. Johns (in Canada),” Capt. Jamie Frederick said Tuesday. “Logistically speaking, it’s hard to bring assets to bear. It takes time, it takes coordination. And then we’re dealing with … you’re dealing with a surface search and a sub-surface search, and frankly, that makes it an incredibly complex operation.”

The Titan was attempting to dive on the wreck of the Titanic, which sank during its maiden voyage in 1912 after hitting an iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. More than 1,500 died.

The wreckage of the ship sits about 380 nautical miles south of Newfoundland in Canada at a depth of about 12,800 feet.