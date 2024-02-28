Mitch McConnell to step down as Senate Republican leader

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Mitch McConnell plans to step down in November from his role as leader of Republicans in the Senate, The Associated Press reported Wednesday, citing prepared remarks.

The 82-year-old lawmaker is expected to announce his decision Wednesday in the well of the Senate, according to the AP.

“One of life’s most underappreciated talents is to know when it’s time to move on to life’s next chapter,” he said in remarks obtained by the news agency. “So I stand before you today ... to say that this will be my last term as Republican leader of the Senate.”

