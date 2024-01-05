More than 20 injured after subway train in New York City derails, crashes with another train

More than 20 injured after subway train in New York City derails, crashes with another train

File photo: New York subway train approaching to the station More than 20 injured after subway train in New York City derails, crashes with another train (LeoPatrizi/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NEW YORK — Over 20 people were injured after a subway train derailed in Manhattan Thursday, officials say.

>> Read more trending news

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said a subway train with 300 people crashed with a work train by West 96th Street in Manhattan around 3 p.m. Thursday, according to the New York Times. The crash caused the work train to derail.

Twenty-four people were injured, officials said. An internal police report obtained by the Times said at least eight people were taken to the hospital but their conditions are believed to not be serious.

The work train was switching tracks when it crashed with the passenger subway train, the report said, according to the newspaper. Four transit workers were on the work train at the time.

The crash caused major disruptions during the afternoon rush hour, The Associated Press reported. Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said that the 1,2 and 3 lines were affected the most by the crash and had no service for most of the afternoon.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials confirmed that a derailment did happen. According to the AP, they did not confirm the cause.

Richard Davey, the president of New York City Transit, the M.T.A. division that operates the subway, said at a news conference that the work train had been vandalized in a way that many of its emergency brake cords were pulled. Davey said that most of the cords had been reset but one of them prevented the train from leaving the station when it was it.

“Thankfully, there were no serious injuries,” Davey said, according to the Times. “Obviously, two trains should not be bumping into one another. We’re going to get to the bottom of that.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!