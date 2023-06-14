Mother, daughter accused of trying to enroll 28-year-old as a high school student

Mother, daughter arrested for fraud after trying to enroll 28-year-old as a high school student Two people were arrested after investigators learned that a 17-year-old student at a high school St. Charles Parish, Louisiana, was actually a 28-year-old woman. (tiero/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

ST. ChARLES PARISH, La. — Two people were arrested after investigators learned that a 17-year-old student at a high school in St. Charles Parish was actually a 28-year-old woman, according to sheriff’s deputies.

In a news release, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office said that Marta Elizeth Serrano-Alvarado, 46, and her daughter, Martha Jessenia Gutierrez-Serrano, 28, have been charged with a count each of injuring public records.

Officials with St. Charles Parish Public Schools contacted the sheriff’s office on May 29 after beginning to suspect that an adult was posing as a student during the 2022-2023 school year at Hahnville High School, according to WVUE.

Administrators got a tip that a girl student, who was on the record as being 17 years old, was actually an adult in her mid-20′s, according to the sheriff’s office. This led to an internal investigation and school officials contacted the sheriff’s office.

Detectives learned during their investigation that Gutierrez-Serrano’s mother had enrolled her in the high school with a fraudulent passport and birth certification, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators obtained arrest warrants for both Gutierrez-Serrano and Serrano-Alvarado.

It is unclear how long Gutierrez-Serrano attended the high school or what the motive was, according to WVUE.

