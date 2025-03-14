Mr. 4,000: Steph Curry breaks record with 4,000 3-point shots

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots a three point basket to become the first player with 4,000 made three-pointers during the game against the Sacramento Kings on March 13, 2025 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2025 NBAE (Photo by Joshua Leung/NBAE via Getty Images)

Stephen Curry can add another honor to his long list.

On Thursday he sunk his 4,000th 3-point shot of his career.

First player in NBA history to reach 4,000 three-pointers (Photo by Ufuk Celal Guzel/Anadolu via Getty Images) (Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

That means he has earned 12,000 points from his 3-point shots alone.

Curry made history when his Golden State Warriors took on the Sacramento Kings.

It was quite a birthday present, as Curry turned 37 on Friday.

The NBA said, "His 4,000th came from the right wing and under pressure off a pass from Moses Moody with 8:19 left in the third quarter, on his fourth attempt of the night."

Shortly after the swoosh, the fans were on their feet.

A standing ovation after a special night for Steph 👏👏 https://t.co/sZ0249wW4B pic.twitter.com/CYWlamxRq4 — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025

Curry didn’t just break the record formerly held by James Harden. He smashed it as Harden had only 3,127 3-pointers.

Curry is the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 3-POINTERS MADE in a career 👏 https://t.co/sZ0249wW4B pic.twitter.com/K3rzGgEtpI — NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2025

By the end of the game, Curry had 11 points, two rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. He made two of six three-point baskets.

The Warriors beat the Kings 130-104. It was the Warrior’s sixth straight win.

The game was watched not only by fans but some of the greats from the NBA including Lebron James who posted to X “Congrats my brother!!” and a series of fire emojis.

🧑🏽‍🍳 4K from Trey is CRAZY!!!!! Congrats my brother!! That’s 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 @StephenCurry30 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2025

The team also celebrated with each member getting a special shirt in their locker after the game.

Curry’s not done. There is still more of the 2024-2025 season left to go.

"See how far we can push this thing." pic.twitter.com/NAeWFaluzN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 14, 2025

He started the quest to 4,000 way back on Oct. 30, 2009, when he sunk his first career 3-pointer against the Phoenix Suns.

Curry also holds the regular season record for three-pointers attempted with 9,441 and has the highest free throw percentage of 91.1%.

In the playoffs, Curry is tops in three-pointers with 618 and three-point attempts at 1,557.

He also is the 26th player to score 25,000 or more points.

While he is the first, Curry may have some company in the future. Harden still has his 3,127 three-pointers while Damian Lillard has 2,794.

© 2025 Cox Media Group