Multiple people injured in shooting at Michigan splash pad

Splash pad shooting: File photo. Multiple people were injured after shots were fired at a splash pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan. (Polack/Adobe Stock)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — At least five people were injured on Saturday after shots were fired at a splash pad in suburban Detroit, authorities said.

According to the Rochester Police Department and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills, Michigan, The Detroit News reported.

Authorities said the shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. EDT, according to WJBK-TV.

“There are multiple people injured,” Rochester police said in a Facebook post.

Stephen Huber, a spokesman for the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at least five people were shot, but he did not know whether there were any fatalities, The News reported. The whereabouts of the shooter or shooters were unknown, police said.

“We don’t know a lot yet,” Huber told The Detroit News. “It’s five shot and maybe six.”

Rochester officials said that officers of the Rochester Hills Sub Station of Oakland County Sheriff’s Office are at the scene and are in charge of the investigation, WXYZ-TV reported.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

“We don’t know if there are any fatals, the conditions of victims, if they’re male, female, adults or children,” Huber said, according to The News.

Rochester Hills is 27 miles north of downtown Detroit.

