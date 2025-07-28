2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort; suspect also injured

File photo. Police were called to a resort and casino in Reno, Nevada, after receiving reports of a shooting.

RENO, Nev. — 2 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Reno’s Grand Sierra Resort; suspect also injuredTwo people were killed and several others were injured in a shooting at a Nevada resort on Monday, authorities said.

Update 1:43 p.m. ET July 28: Two people were killed and at least three others were hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, according to Northern Nevada District Health Officer Dr. Chad Kingsley.

“I’ve been on the phone with (Police Chief Kathryn) Nance,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette Journal. “We are trying to put together what happened and if it happened at various locations. We are gathering statements.

“It is an active investigation so that number could change,” Schieve said.

Original report: According to the Reno Police Department, the shooting occurred at the Grand Sierra Resort at about 7:25 a.m. PT, KRNV reported.

Police advised the public to stay away from the casino while they respond to a “critical incident.”

Devon Reese, a member of the Reno City Council, said he was told by the city manager’s office that there were fatalities reported. He did not have additional details.

“My heart breaks for the victims, their families, and our entire community. Reno is strong — but we are not immune to the epidemic of gun violence gripping this nation,” Reese said in a social media post.

Police found the suspect within four to five minutes after arriving at the scene, and an officer-involved shooting occurred outside casino’s valet parking area.

A spokesperson with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Department confirmed there had been an officer- involved shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort, but gave no further details.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital, and authorities said there was no longer a threat at the casino. Reno police spokesperson Chris Johnson confirmed that an adult male suspect was in custody and had been hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The number of victims and the severity of their injuries have not been confirmed.

