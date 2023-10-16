‘My Man Freestyle’: Drake’s 6-year-old son Adonis drops debut song

File photo. Adonis Graham released his first song and music video, "My Man Freestyle."

Drake and son: File photo. Drake and his son, Adonis, at a Toronto-Philadelphia playoff game in April 2022. Now 6, Adonis Graham has released a song and music video. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Like father, like son. Drake’s 6-year-old son is making his own music.

Adonis Graham, the rapper’s son with artist Sophie Brussaux, now has a song out, called “My Man Freestyle,” Billboard reported.

“Happy birthday my son…MY MAN FREESTYLE OUT NOW,” Drake wrote on his Instagram page on Sunday. The video debuted four days after Adonis celebrated his sixth birthday, according to Billboard.

Drake shared a clip of the track and the accompanying music video.

The song credits Adonis as a writer with producer Lil Esso, according to Billboard.

“Don’t talk to my man like that/ I like it when you like it/ My, my, my, my man/ My, my, my, my man,” Adonis sings.

The music video shows Adonis on a basketball court encouraging friends with a pep talk, Billboard reported.

Drake, 36 -- whose legal name is Aubrey Drake Graham -- currently has the No. 1 album on the Billboard 200. He also makes an appearance in his son’s video, according to Billboard.

Adonis recently co-starred in Drake’s “8AM in Charlotte” music video, the website reported.

Photos: Drake through the years

