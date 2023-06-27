NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws, nephew found dead

Jimmie Johnson Jimmie Johnson, driver of the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet, speaks to the media during the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 Media Day at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (James Gilbert/Getty Images, File)

Jimmie Johnson will not race during the NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago this weekend after his in-laws and nephew were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide, according to multiple reports.

Legacy Motor Club announced the decision in a statement posted on social media.

“The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made,” the club added.

LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.



Police told the Muskogee Phoenix that 69-year-old Jack Janway, his wife, 68-year-old Terry Janway and their grandson, 11-year-old Dalton Janway were found dead after a woman called 911 to report a person with a gun on Monday night. Authorities who responded to the call found Jack Janway and heard a gunshot before finding Terry and Dalton Janway dead inside the home, the newspaper reported.

Police believe that Terry Janway was the shooter, KOKI-TV reported. They continue to investigate.

Jack and Terry Janway were the parents of Chandra Janway, who is Johnson’s wife, according to USA Today.

In a statement, NASCAR officials said they were “saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family.”

“The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families,” the statement read.

Johnson, who co-owns Legacy Motor Club, is racing part-time this year in the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet, ESPN reported. He has claimed seven NASAR Series Cup championships in his career.