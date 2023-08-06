NASCAR suspends Noah Gragson for liking meme mocking George Floyd

Noah Gragson: The NASCAR rookie was suspended indefinitely after he liked an insensitive meme on social media. ( Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

BROOKLYN, Mich. — NASCAR handed rookie driver Noah Gragson an indefinite suspension on Saturday for liking an insensitive meme on social media that featured a photo of George Floyd’s face.

>> Read more trending news

According to ESPN and The Associated Press, NASCAR and Gragson’s team, Legacy Motor Club, disciplined the 25-year-old, which means he will miss Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

In a tweet, Gragson later said that he “messed up plain and simple.”

Floyd, 46, who died in May 2020, was a Black man whose death after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 9 1/2 minutes ignited social justice movements across the country, according to ESPN.

I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media.

I understand the severity of this situation.

I love and appreciate everyone.

I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple. https://t.co/PCX6iMJxRF — Noah Gragson (@NoahGragson) August 5, 2023

Josh Berry will be in the No. 42 Chevrolet, making his Cup debut in Sunday’s race, ESPN reported.

In a statement, the Legacy Motorclub said that Gragson’s actions “do not represent the values of our team.”

In a statement, NASCAR said it “fully supports” Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Gragson. The auto racing body said that Gragson had violated the member conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR rule book, meriting the suspension.

NASCAR fully supports Legacy Motor Club’s decision to suspend Noah Gragson. Following his actions on social media, NASCAR has determined that Gragson has violated the Member Conduct section of the 2023 NASCAR Rule Book and has placed him under indefinite suspension. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 5, 2023

“I am disappointed in myself for my lack of attention and actions on social media. I understand the severity of this situation,” Gragson tweeted. “I love and appreciate everyone. I try to treat everyone equally no matter who they are. I messed up plain and simple.”

Gragson, who is from Las Vegas, is in his first full season in the Cup series and is ranked 33rd in the points, race, according to The Associated Press. In his last race on July 30, Gragson finished 28th at the NASCAR Cup Series in Richmond, Virginia, Sports Illustrated reported.