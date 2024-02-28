National Guard orders aviation safety stand down for all National Guard helicopter units

The National Guard announced Tuesday that the Army National Guard director ordered all Army National Guard helicopters united to stand down for a safety review.

The National Guard said the safety review has been implemented after two separate helicopter crashes recently involving AH-64D Apache helicopters. One of the crashes happened in Utah on Feb. 12 and the other in Mississippi on Feb. 23.

Mississippi Army National Guard pilots Chief Warrant Officer 4 Bryan Andrew Zemek and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derek Joshua Abbott died in the crash in Mississippi, the National Guard said, according to CNN. Both were killed during a training flight.

In the Utah crash, two pilots were injured but they both survived.

“We are a combat force with helicopters training or on mission worldwide every day,” said Lt. Gen. Jon A. Jensen, director of the Army National Guard. “Safety is always at the top of our minds. We will stand down to ensure all of our crews are prepared as well as possible for whatever they’re asked to do.”

The standdown of the helicopters went into effect on Monday, the National Guard said, according to CNN.

“You will see senior leadership making safety a priority, as evidenced again by the fact that the National Guard Bureau recognizes hey, we need to take a moment here to stand down, review safety procedures and processes, and make sure we can look each other in the eye and go out there and do our mission safely,” Pentagon spokesman Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, according to CNN. “So the Secretary is confident in the service secretaries and chiefs and their leadership in terms of addressing addressing safety concerns.”





