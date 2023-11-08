National mall operator announces it will close shops on Thanksgiving; reopen Black Friday

Simon Property Group, Inc. owns and manages malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills.

Simon Properties to close on Thanksgiving FILE PHOTO: KING OF PRUSSIA, PA - NOVEMBER 28: People shop at the King of Prussia Mall on Thanksgiving night ahead of Black Friday on November 28, 2019 in King of Prussia, United States. ( Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images /Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Simon Properties, which is one of the largest mall operators in the United States, has announced that it will close most of its properties on Thanksgiving Day.

According to a press release by the company, all of the stores will reopen on Black Friday.

Simon Property Group Inc. owns and manages malls, Premium Outlets and The Mills, and their properties include:

  • Woodbury Outlet Mall in Woodbury, New York
  • Beverly Center in Los Angeles
  • AC Hotel Miami Dadeland in Miami
  • King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
  • The Forum Shops at Caesars in Las Vegas
  • Lenox Square in Atlanta
  • The Galleria in Houston
  • Chicago Premium Outlets in Chicago
  • Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida
  • West Town Mall in Knoxville, Tennessee
