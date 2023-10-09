Netflix announces release date for final season of ‘The Crown,’ drops trailer

Season six FILE PHOTO: Netflix has announced the premiere date for season six of "The Crown." (Wachiwit/Getty Images)

The final chapter of Netflix’s royal drama “The Crown” will begin on Nov. 16.

The series that has followed the life of Queen Elizabeth II will air its last season in two parts. The first will be released next month and the second will be released on Dec. 14, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The online streaming service released a teaser trailer that not only features the latest actor to wear the crown jewels — Imelda Staunton — it also gives viewers a glimpse of Claire Foy and Olivia Colman, CNN reported.

Foy says, “The crown is a symbol of permanence. It’s something you are, not what you do.”

While Colman says, “Some portion of our natural selves is always lost. We have all made sacrifices. It is not a choice. It is a duty.”

It ends with Staunton saying, “But what about the life I put aside? The one I put aside?”

The show will premiere more than a year after Queen Elizabeth II died and her son, King Charles III, took the throne. But the show will not follow the royal family through 2023. Instead, it will span 1997 to 2005.

The first four episodes, which will comprise the first half of the season, will focus on the relationship between Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed before they were killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, Netflix said.

“The Windsors face a reckoning as Diana, no longer a member of the royal family, continues to captivate the public in the weeks before her tragic death,” Netflix teased on YouTube.

Elizabeth Debicki is back as Princess Diana, with Khalid Abdalla portraying Dodi Fayed.

The second part of the season will focus on Prince William returning to Eton after the death of his mother, the queen celebrating her Golden Jubilee, the future of the monarchy after the marriage of Charles and Camilla and the relationship between William and Kate.

Rounding out the cast are:

Dominic West as Prince Charles

Johnathan Pryce as Prince Philip

Rufus Kampa/Ed McVey as Prince William

Fflyn Edwards/Luther Ford as Prince Harry

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton

