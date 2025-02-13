Netflix unveils its list of romantic movies for Valentine’s Day

A woman watching Netflix, eating popcorn.
Netflix and romance Netflix has come up with a list of what it says are the best movies for Valentine's Day. (Koray - stock.adobe.com)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

If you’re looking for a spark of romance this Valentine’s Day, Netflix has compiled what the company said is the best movies to stream on its platform this year.

Read more trending news

They run the gamut of the sappiest love stories to classics, to films that will appeal to those who say they don’t care about love.

In alphabetical order here are the films that Netflix said will help you celebrate Valentine’s Day:

  • Alex Strangelove
  • Always Be My Maybe
  • Damsel
  • Fair Play
  • A Family Affair
  • Girlfriend’s Day
  • Hit Man
  • How to be Single
  • Love, Guaranteed
  • The Old Guard
  • Our Souls at Night
  • Someone Great
  • tick, tick...BOOM!
  • To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
  • Your Place or Mine
  • Y Tu Mamá También

For more movies set for “A Day for Love’s Stories,” Netflix has a playlist of films that go further than the dozen or so listed above, separated into categories such as “True Love,” “Love & Reality,” “Love from Any Time,” and even “Love Hurts” and “Supernatural Love.”

Netflix also has a “Match With Your Perfect Love Story Option” that has categories such as “Looking for someone who keeps it real,” “Must be fluent in sarcasm” and “Loves to travel.”


Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!