New Edition, Boyz II Men, Toni Braxton to tour together next year

(L-R) Johnny Gill, Ricky Bell, Ralph Tresvant, Bobby Brown, Ronnie DeVoe and Michael Bivins of New Edition accept the Hall of Fame Award onstage during the 55th Annual NAACP Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 16, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. New Edition will be touring with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The 90s are back!

New Edition announced that the group is hitting the road with Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton next year.

TMZ said the tour was put together by Black Promoters Collective.

The Grio said this is the first time that New Edition and Boyz II Men have performed together.

“All three of us on the same stage, every night,” the group members describe in the announcement video. “Not taking turns. Actually performing together.”

They said, there will be “No barriers, no separation – an original music experience” on a 360-degree stage.

Presales for American Express cardholders will start on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. local time using the code WAYTOUR26, The Grio said.

Spotify’s presale will be on Oct. 29 at 10 a.m. local time using code NE4LIFE.

Promoter presale and Boyz II Men presales will be on Oct. 30 at 10 a.m. local time using codes BPC and BIIMBLVD, respectively.

General sales will start on Oct. 31.

The tour kicks off on Jan. 28 at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California.

The stops include:

Jan. 28 - Oakland Arena, Oakland

Jan. 30 - T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Jan. 31 - Kia Forum, Los Angeles

Feb. 4 - United Center, Chicago

Feb. 5 - T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Feb. 6 - Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

Feb. 7 - American Airlines Center, Dallas

Feb. 13 - Prudential Center, Newark

Feb. 14 - CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore

Feb. 15 - TD Garden, Boston

Feb. 19 - Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Feb. 20 - Little Caesars Arena, Detroit

Feb. 21 - Schottenstein Center, Columbus

Feb. 22 - Rocket Arena, Cleveland

Feb. 26 - First Horizon Coliseum, Greensboro

Feb. 27 - Spectrum Center, Charlotte

March 13 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

March 14 - Barclays Center, Brooklyn

March 15 - Liacouras Center, Philadelphia

March 19 - FedEx Forum, Memphis

March 20 - Bridgestone Arena, Nashville

March 21 - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

March 22 - Target Center, Minneapolis

March 26 - Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati

March 27 - Enterprise Center, St. Louis

March 28 - Legacy Arena at BJCC, Birmingham

March 29 - State Farm Arena, Atlanta

April 3 - Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

April 4 - Toyota Center, Houston

