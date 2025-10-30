New ‘Stranger Things 5′ trailer drops month before final season

FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Caleb Mclaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, and Priah Ferguson attends Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 4 New York Premiere at Netflix Brooklyn on May 14, 2022 in Brooklyn, New York. The series finale will be released to a few hundred movie theaters the same day it drops on Netflix. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The latest trailer for the last season of “Stranger Things” has been released, about a month before season five begins streaming.

As Netflix teases, "the Hawkins crew are finally back together as they brace for their toughest challenge yet. With the town under military quarantine and Vecna unleashing fresh nightmares on our heroes, the stakes aren’t just raised — they’ve been turned Upside Down in this fifth and final season."

The season will be broken up in three parts: Volume 1 (four episodes) on Nov. 26, Volume 2 (three episodes) on Dec. 25, final episode on Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve.

The final episode will also be shown in select theaters on Dec. 31.

