New Year’s Day: Which restaurants are open on Monday?

Restaurants open on New Year's Day FILE PHOTO: Chick-fil-A will be open on New Year's Day. (PaulMcKinnon/Getty Images)

Most restaurants are open on New Year’s Day, though some have modified hours.

Here is a list of the restaurants that will be open on Monday:

· Applebee’s

· Bob Evans

· Buffalo Wild Wings

· Burger King

· Carl’s Jr.

· Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

· Chick-Fil-A

· Chili’s

· Cracker Barrel

· Denny’s

· Domino’s Pizza

· Dunkin’

· Fogo De Chão

· Golden Corral

· Hardee’s

· IHOP

· Jimmy John’s

· KFC

· Krispy Kreme

· McDonald’s

· Morton’s The Steakhouse

· Noodles & Company

· Olive Garden

· Panda Express

· Panera Bread

· Popeye’s

· Ruth’s Chris Steak House

· Sonic

· Starbucks

· Subway

· Taco Bell

· The Cheesecake Factory

· Waffle House

· Wahlburgers

· Wendy’s

· Wild Wings



