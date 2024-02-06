NFL linebacker Shaquil Barrett welcomes baby 9 months after daughter drowns in pool

The couple have three other children together.

Shaquil, Jordanna Barrett welcome daughter FILE PHOTO: MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 01: (L-R) Jordanna Barrett and Shaquil Barrett attend the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. The couple welcomed a daughter nine months after their 2-year-old daughter drowned. ( Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett and his wife, Jordanna, announced the birth of a baby girl Saturday, nine months after the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Arrayah, drowned in the family’s backyard pool.

“We welcomed Our sweet Allanah Ray, our heart is so full! 2•3•24 we love you so much already babygirl!” she wrote alongside a carousel of Instagram photos of their newborn.

Allanah, is the Barrett’s fifth child.

In a follow-up photo post, Jordanna Barrett added, “Eyes are finally open! We are so in love with you Allanah Ray.”

The couple shares three other children — sons Braylon, 10, and Shaquil Jr., 11, as well as daughter Aaliyah, 8.

“A few weeks after our sweet girls heaven day, Shaquil and I found out we were expecting,” Jordanna began in the caption of the July post that featured a photo of a positive pregnancy test alongside the text “Allanah Ray February 2024.”

“I just know Arrayah had a special hand in picking this sweet girl to add to our family! we are so beyond blessed, so beyond grateful that God chose to give us another little girl!” she continued.

© 2024 Cox Media Group

