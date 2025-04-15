‘No throwing popped corn’: Jack Black warns ‘Minecraft’ theatergoers

FILE PHOTO: Sophie Habboo and Jack Black attend the world premiere of "A Minecraft Movie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025 in London, England. Black had some ground rules for a recent showing of the viral film. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Some are likening the viral response of a line in “A Minecraft Movie” to screenings of “ The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” But “Minecraft’s” star Jack Black has a warning for fans, and one that he made in person to the surprise of theatergoers.

Black, who plays the character Steve, in the video game-based film, stopped by a showing of “A Minecraft Movie,” over the weekend.

He told the packed house, “For today’s presentation of ‘A Minecraft Movie,’ please no throwing of popped corn” before walking out and adding other rules including, “and absolutely no chicken jockeys!”

A chicken jockey, for those who haven’t yet found out, is a child zombie character that literally rides a chicken.

Black then told the audience, “Oh yeah! I am Steve. Are you ready to rock? Ladies and gentlemen, please enjoy ”A Minecraft Movie," before raising a pickaxe and high-fiving a fan.

Jack Black appears at a ‘MINECRAFT’ movie screening asking fans not to throw popcorn all over the theater. pic.twitter.com/g4eFCEXgD3 — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 14, 2025

Theaters across the country have had issues with fans throwing popcorn and other items, screaming, flashing phone lights and cheering loudly when Jason Momoa’s and Black’s characters are in a boxing ring and the chicken jockey drops into the fight.

The moment becomes so chaotic that police have been called in to escort some patrons from the theaters.

The film’s director, Jared Hess, said, “It’s been way too fun,” and didn’t see anything wrong with what has been happening during showings, adding that it was funny “that cops are getting called for popcorn.”

“A Minecraft Movie" is the biggest film so far for 2025, making about $281 million in the U.S. and Canada since its premiere, with Rotten Tomatoes speculating it should make more than half a billion dollars domestically. It already surpassed that benchmark with a global gross of $552.6 million. The film cost an estimated $150 million to make.

