No winner for Mega Millions lottery drawing, jackpot now sits at $525 million

No one won the grand prize in the estimated $493 million Mega Millions lottery drawing Tuesday, boosting the prize for the next draw later this week to more than half a billion dollars.

Tuesday’s winning numbers were 5-45-55-58-68 and the Mega Ball number was 7, Mega Millions officials said.

The next drawing for the lottery will take place on Friday, with the estimated jackpot now sitting at $525 million.

If there is a single winner on Friday, the ticket holder can have the estimated jackpot paid out over 30 years, or receive an estimated $247.1 million lump sum payment.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $2 each in most jurisdictions, but players can add the Megaplier for an additional $1 to multiply their non-jackpot prizes.

Drawings are conducted at 11 p.m. ET on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions grand prize are about 1-in-300 million

