NOAA predicts higher-than-average hurricane season

Hurricane season with symbol sign against a stormy background.
Hurricane season FILE PHOTO: NOAA has made its hurricane season prediction. (Ronnie Chua/ronniechua - stock.adobe.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has made its prediction for the upcoming hurricane season.

NOAA said there will be 13 to 19 named storms. Of those six to 10 will become hurricanes and three to five will be major storms registering Category 3 or stronger, CNN reported.

There is a 30% chance of a “near-normal” hurricane season and a 10% chance of a “below normal” season, CBS News reported.

The average number of storms in the Atlantic is 14 named storms, seven becoming hurricanes and three considered major.

The agency said it had a 70% confidence in the outlook, CNN reported.

Those numbers are based on weather records from 1991 to 2020, USA Today reported.

NOAA’s acting administrator, Laura Grimm, said the prediction last year was “right on the money.”

There were 18 named storms in 2024, including two hurricanes — Helene and Milton — which had more than 400 deaths combined. It was the deadliest hurricane season since 2005 and the third costliest, USA Today reported.

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30, with the first named storm when it forms being named Andrea.

Peak time is typically between mid-August and mid-October, CBS News reported.

