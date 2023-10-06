Nobel Peace Prize awarded to human rights defender Narges Mohammadi

BREAKING NEWS Breaking News (Cox Media Group National Content Desk/Cox Media Group National Content Desk)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to Narges Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist who, as the committee noted Friday morning, is in jail now.

>> Read more trending news

The Nobel Foundation noted her long fight to against the oppression of women in Iran.

“Narges Mohammadi’s brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. The Iranian regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to a total of 31 years in prison and 154 lashes. Mohammadi is still in prison.”


Check back for more on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!