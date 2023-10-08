‘Nothing a hug can’t fix’: Firefighters rescue boy stuck between playground poles

Saving the day: Members of the Bothell Fire Department share a moment with the boy they rescued on Thursday. (Bothell Fire Department)

BOTHELL, Wash. — In times of need, a child can still look to a firefighter for help.

According to social media posts, the Bothell Fire Department in Washington State rescued a boy who got stuck between two poles at his elementary school’s playground on Thursday.

“Recess turned out to be quite eventful today!” the fire department wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and on Facebook.

Recess turned out to be quite eventful today! This little guy got stuck between two poles on the playground. Crews arrived on scene with the jaws of the life and safely got him out. No injuries, just a little scared but nothing a hug can’t fix. #SafeguardingOurNeighbors pic.twitter.com/MgdmaVLwvA — Bothell Fire Department (@BothellFire) October 5, 2023

Fire crews arrived at the scene in the city north of Seattle and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the boy from the poles, KIRO-TV reported.

The child was distraught, but a comforting embrace by a firefighter made everything all right again. After regaining his composure, the boy posed with firefighters in front of their truck.

“No injuries, just a little scared,” the fire department tweeted. “But nothing a hug can’t fix.”