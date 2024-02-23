NRA, former leader Wayne LaPierre found liable in civil case

Wayne LaPierre NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre speaks to guests at the 2023 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum on April 13, 2023 in Indianapolis. (Scott Olson/Getty Images, File)

The National Rifle Association as well as its former leader on Friday were found liable in a lawsuit.

>> Read more trending news

The lawsuit was based on the NRA’s spending, The Associated Press reported.

A jury in New York found that LaPierre spent millions of dollars of the NRA’s money on perks, the AP reported.

LaPierre was ordered to pay $4,351,231 in restitution. Any penalties that LaPierre or others pay are expected to go back to the NRA, the AP reported.

LaPierre announced on Jan. 5 that he was stepping down from his role as chief executive at the NRA. He was NRA’s CEO for around three decades.

The jury found that LaPierre should be removed as an executive vice president of the NRA, according to CNN. It’s a decision that will be left up to a judge to see if he should be barred from leading the group permanently before a future bench trial even after he resigned last month.

In 2021, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against the NRA and its senior management, accusing the group of violating several laws and calling for its dissolution. James accused NRA officials of using millions of dollars earmarked for the NRA for personal use.

LaPierre is among the people named in the suit.

© 2024 Cox Media Group